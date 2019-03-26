Moose Jaw’s executive committee has directed city administration to proceed with a public consultation and enactment of potential amendments to noise and vilifying bylaws following a meeting Monday night.

The matter gained a high profile as a local gym was tagged with a noise violation following a complaint believed to be from musician Burton Cummings.

Owner Kyra Klassen is fighting the charge in provincial Court next month, and says this matter escalated more than she feels it should have.

City administration compares numerous examples of other cities across the country and what each is doing to control noise.

Mayor Fraser Tolmie says the council’s decision to pursue this had nothing to do with the celebrity status of the complainant; however he does say this matter highlights a discrepancy in the current bylaw.

The administration aims to start the consultation process this week.