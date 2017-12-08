

The Moose Jaw Times Herald has closed its doors after more than 125 years in print.

“It’s been around for 128 years,” said sports writer Shawn Slaght. “We tried our best. Thank you and we’re sorry. We tried everything, the market just wasn’t there.”

Offices that used to be filled with editorial staff will be empty by Friday evening. Most of the staff have already left, leaving a skeleton newsroom to put together the final issues.

“As each day gets closer to this final end, it’s getting harder and harder,” said Doug Lix, director of reader sales and distribution. “It’s been a lot of years. It’s going to be tough.”

The newspaper office has historical issues dating back to the early 1900’s. They will be taken to the Royal Saskatchewan Museum, but not everything can be saved. The three-ton cast iron printing machines are set to be scrapped, along with all that’s left of the company.

“It’s sad to see it go,” Lix said. “This was a very profitable newspaper many years ago. What we offered as an editorial product, you couldn’t get anywhere else.”

The paper developed a loyal readership in its 128-year run. Many readers came to show support for the paper before it closed for good.

“I’m deeply sad,” said 43-year subscriber Charles Ames. “We subscribed as soon as we got here. (It was) just a part of the daily routine.”

Despite a tearful goodbye, the message from the former staff was a positive one.

“Don’t stop here,” news editor Sarah Ladik said. “There will be something else, someone. A group of someones and somethings to the tell the stories of this community. Please support that when it comes around.”

But for now, the end has come for the Moose Jaw Times Herald.

“I hope they remember it fondly,” Lix said. “I hope they miss us. I’m sure they will. It may take a little bit. They’re going to (say) ‘Oh, where’s my paper today?’ They’re not getting it now. It’s going to be hard.”

Based on a report by CTV Regina's Josh Diaz