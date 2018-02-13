

CTV Regina





The City of Moose Jaw has voted in favour of allocating two pot shops when marijuana is legalized later this year.

However, the timeline for when the stores will be up and running in the city is still unknown.

“This can be a very contentious issue,” said Moose Jaw Mayor Fraser Tolmie. “We want to look at the things that divide us, but we also want to look at the things that unite us.”

The Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority wants to hear back from the city about zoning amendments or a bylaw surrounding retail outlets by Feb. 28.