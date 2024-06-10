More people are vacationing in Saskatchewan

Recent data released by Statistics Canada indicates more people are choosing Saskatchewan as a vacation destination.

In 2023, travel spending in the province reached nearly $2.85 billion, according to Statistics Canada.

Numbers also indicated that domestic travel in Saskatchewan rose by 21 per cent for overnight visitors in 2023, the highest increase out of all provinces, a news release said.

“In addition to domestic travel, visitation from the United States has increased, with 2023 figures showing a 54 per cent increase in U.S. travelers by car. With the re-introduction of an air route between Minneapolis and Saskatoon, air arrivals increased by 46 per cent in 2023,” the province said.

Those stats are padded by hunting and fishing licence sales rising 26 per cent when compared to 2022, the province said.

According to the Conference Board of Canada, tourism increases will continue in the long-term with Saskatchewan expected to reach approximately $3.57 billion in annual travel spending in 2028.

“Saskatchewan's tourism industry is continuing to grow our economy, create new jobs and provide one-of-a-kind experiences to visitors coming to our province,” Minister Responsible for Tourism Saskatchewan Jeremy Harrison said in the release.