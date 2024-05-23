More than half of 2024 Sask. crop in the ground, progress behind 5 year average

Seeding for the 2024 growing season in Saskatchewan is now more than halfway done, according to the provincial government’s latest crop report.

As of May 23, 56 per cent of the 2024 crop has been seeded, the province said in a news release.

However, the province says that is behind the five year average of 76 per cent for this time of year.

The southwest region is the furthest along with 64 per cent of crops seeded, followed by the northwest at 63 per cent and southeast at 61 per cent.

“The highest reported rainfall [last week] was in the Mossbank area at 58 mm, followed by the Meadow Lake and Choiceland areas at 52 mm and 51 mm,” the release said.

Many producers are now hoping for a pause in rainfall to allow seeding to continue to progress, the province said.

“Early seeded crops are beginning to emerge throughout the province with good emergence reported overall. Crop development is in the normally expected range for this time of year but seeding delays due to rainfall and cooler temperatures have slowed development in some regions of the province,” the release said.

The full crop report can be read here.