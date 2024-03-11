REGINA
Regina

    • More than half polled approve of Sask. premier

    More than half of those who took part in a recent online poll approve of Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe.

    According to the online poll conducted by the Angus Reid Institute, 53 per cent currently approve of Moe.

    Only newly elected Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew had a higher approval rating (63 per cent) than Moe.

    Moe and Kinew were the only two provincial leaders to break the majority mark in the poll.

    (Angus Reid Institute)

    Broken down, 25 per cent of the 389 people polled in Saskatchewan said they strongly approve of Moe, however 33 per cent also said they strongly disapprove.

    Twenty-eight per cent moderately approved, 12 per cent moderately disapproved and three per cent said they were not sure.

    Angus Reid’s last premier popularity poll in December had Moe sitting with an approval rating of 54 per cent.

    Moe’s two highest approval ratings of 65 per cent came in June of 2019 and June of 2020. His lowest approval rating was 43 per cent in September of 2021, according to the poll.

    Saskatchewan will head to the polls for a provincial election on or before Oct. 28 this year.

    Angus Reid Institute said the online survey was conducted between Feb. 28 and March 6 among a randomized sample of 4,550 Canadian adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum.

    Among the 389 surveyed in Saskatchewan the regional margin of error was +/- 5 per cent, Angus Reid said.

