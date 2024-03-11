More than half polled approve of Sask. premier
More than half of those who took part in a recent online poll approve of Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe.
According to the online poll conducted by the Angus Reid Institute, 53 per cent currently approve of Moe.
Only newly elected Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew had a higher approval rating (63 per cent) than Moe.
Moe and Kinew were the only two provincial leaders to break the majority mark in the poll.
(Angus Reid Institute)
Broken down, 25 per cent of the 389 people polled in Saskatchewan said they strongly approve of Moe, however 33 per cent also said they strongly disapprove.
Twenty-eight per cent moderately approved, 12 per cent moderately disapproved and three per cent said they were not sure.
Angus Reid’s last premier popularity poll in December had Moe sitting with an approval rating of 54 per cent.
Moe’s two highest approval ratings of 65 per cent came in June of 2019 and June of 2020. His lowest approval rating was 43 per cent in September of 2021, according to the poll.
Saskatchewan will head to the polls for a provincial election on or before Oct. 28 this year.
Angus Reid Institute said the online survey was conducted between Feb. 28 and March 6 among a randomized sample of 4,550 Canadian adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum.
Among the 389 surveyed in Saskatchewan the regional margin of error was +/- 5 per cent, Angus Reid said.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What is caffeine intoxication and how can you prevent it?
For many, a morning routine is not complete without a cup of joe. While rare, there is always a potential for caffeine intoxication if a person is drinking irresponsibly.
'I'm struggling': Repayments of COVID-19 benefits leaving some Torontonians with little left to spare
Nearly four years after Canada rolled out its emergency pandemic benefit programs, some recipients are only now just finding out they were not eligible and must pay thousands of dollars back to the government.
opinion Was the Princess of Wales thrown under the bus in the royal photo fiasco?
It was supposed to be the image that calmed all the rumours about the Princess of Wales as she recovers after abdominal surgery. But royal commentator Afua Hagan writes it was anything but, and it's a stark example of Kensington Palace's struggle with tradition and the public's thirst for knowledge in the age of social media.
Did your DNA test lead to unwelcome or interesting discoveries? We want to hear from you
Thanks to DNA tests, police have solved decades-old cold cases, errant dog owners have been tracked down for failing to scoop messes and long-lost family members have been reunited. What has your experience been?
Airbnb bans the use of indoor security cameras
Airbnb is banning the use of indoor security cameras in listings globally, the short-term rental platform announced Monday.
Average asking rental prices reached $2,193 last month
A new report says the average asking price for a rental unit in Canada was $2,193 per month in February, marking a 10.5 per cent jump year-over-year and the fastest annual growth since September 2023.
11-year-old U.K. boy dies after trying dangerous TikTok trend
An 11-year-old boy in the U.K. died last week after participating in a dangerous social media trend that can pose major health risks.
Plane veered off flight path after both pilots fell asleep, Indonesian authorities say
Indonesia’s transport ministry will launch an investigation after two Batik Air pilots fell asleep during a recent flight, according to state news agency Antara, citing the ministry’s civil aviation director-general M Kristi Endah Murni.
Vanessa Hudgens is pregnant, revealing baby bump at Oscars
Vanessa Hudgens opened the Oscars red carpet pre-show with news of her own: She's expecting.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.