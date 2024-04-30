'More than just statistics': Government of Saskatchewan proclaims Missing Persons Week

A ceremony and walk around Wascana Park was held in Regina on Tuesday to honour the more than 140 long-term missing persons in Saskatchewan.

The events were held for the beginning of Missing Persons Week, hosted by the Saskatchewan Missing Persons Partnership (SMPP).

SMPP intends to raise awareness about missing persons, share safety tools and preventative tips, as well as promote important resources if a loved one goes missing.

Rema Halkett was one of the attendees. Her father Absolom (Abbie) Halkett, went missing in northern Saskatchewan nearly 60 years ago.

“My father went missing in 1967. I was only 10 years old. I was 14 when I found out he went missing. I found out in residential school,” Halkett said.

Halkett and her husband searched for answers for many years on what exactly happened to her father.

Russ Mirasty, the Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan said the need for Missing Persons Week is needed now more than ever.

“I am grateful to everyone who participated in the walk today, helping to draw attention to the issue,” he said.

Justice Minister and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre attended the ceremony and walk. She said she hopes the week brings awareness to the cases in the province.

The Government of Saskatchewan proclaimed April 28 to May 4, 2024, as provincial Missing Persons Week. (Mick Favel / CTV News) “Saskatchewan’s long-term missing are more than just statistics in police files. They are loved and deeply missed by their families and friends,” she said.

Events will be held across Saskatchewan throughout the week by SMPP member organizations.