A super easy dish to make. By cutting the chicken breasts in half, you can stretch three chicken breast to serve six people. Serve with a nice green veg and some roasted potatoes, or rice.

Serves 3-6

3 boneless skinless chicken breasts

Paprika based BBQ seasoning, such as Be a Kitchen Hero Rusty Sled (www.beakitchenhero.com)

1 tbsp minced garlic

1/2 cup balsamic vinegar (do not substitute for any other vinegar)

1/3 cup liquid honey

2 tbsp brown sugar

½ tsp dried thyme leaves

2 tsp cornstarch

2 green onion, cut into thin slices

Lay the chicken breasts on a cutting board. Holding the blade of the knife horizontally to the surface of the board, cut the chicken breasts in half. You will have two thinner but teardrop shaped chicken breasts. Season both sides with the Rusty Sled.

In a small sauce pan whisk together the garlic, balsamic vinegar, honey, brown sugar, thyme and cornstarch. Place over medium heat and bring to a boil, whisking occasionally. As soon as the mixture boils, remove from the heat and set aside.

Heat a skillet over medium high heat. Drizzle a little oil into the pan and add the chicken breasts. Sear on one side. Flip the chicken over and sear for a minute or so then pour over the balsamic sweet & sour sauce. Bring the mixture to a simmer and start turning the breasts every 30 seconds or so to coat them well with the sauce. The chicken breasts will cook fairly quickly so you don’t need to cook them in the sauce for very long. Remove from the heat.

Transfer the breasts to a platter. Spoon over the sauce and garnish with the green onions. Serve hot.