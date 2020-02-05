A delicious and super healthy dessert. This is lightly sweetened. Feel free to add more maple syrup if you have a sweet tooth. You can purchase Cheeky Chickadee Spiced Sugar at www.beakitchenhero.com

Serves 4-6

CHIA PUDDING

1 can coconut milk

½ cup milk (almond, dairy, oat, soy)

¼ cup chia seeds

¾ tsp vanilla extract

2 tbsp maple syrup

1/8 tsp almond extract

Whisk together all above ingredients. Cover and refrigerate several hours or overnight. Spoon into bowls and sprinkle over fresh fruit and a few spoonfuls of skillet granola. Drizzle with additional maple syrup, if desired. Refrigerate any remaining pudding. It keeps for a week in the fridge.

SKILLET GRANOLA

1 cup old fashioned oats (large flake)

¼ cup hulled unsalted sunflower seeds

¼ cup raw unsalted pumpkin seeds

½ cup chopped unsalted nuts, such as walnut, pecans or almonds

2 tbsp melted butter

2 tbsp maple syrup

2 tsp Be a Kitchen Hero Cheeky Chickadee Spiced Sugar, or apple pie spice

In a dry skillet over medium-high heat, toast the oats, seeds and nuts until starting to brown. Add the melted butter, maple syrup and spice. Stir until fully combined and remove from heat. The granola will crisp as it cools. Store in a jar.