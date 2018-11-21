

This tastes just like a dish you’d have any Chinese restaurant…only at a fraction of the cost. Serve over rice.

8-9 bone-in chicken thighs

½ cup Shaoxing wine (or ¼ cup rice wine vinegar and ¼ cup water)

1 cup light soy sauce

½ cup brown sugar

1/2 tsp (or more) hot chili flakes

2 tsp Chinese 5-spice powder

10 cloves garlic, peeled and halved lengthwise

4” piece fresh ginger, cut lengthwise and then cut into thin half moons

2 tbsp oil

6 green onions, sliced thinly, white and green parts

Remove the skin from the chicken thighs and trim of any fat. Transfer to a large bowl. In a medium bowl, whisk together the Shaoxing wine, soy sauce, brown sugar, chili flakes and Chinese 5-Spice powder. Let the chicken marinate while you prepare the garlic and ginger.

In a large deep skillet, over medium-low heat, sauté the garlic and ginger in the oil until starting to brown, about 5-7 minutes. When the garlic is nicely brown but not burned, increase the heat to medium-high and add the chicken thighs. Let brown for about 5 minutes, then add the marinade. Add the sliced white onions. Reserve the green parts for the garnish.

Let simmer, uncovered for about 30 minutes, turning the chicken occasionally. Sauce will reduce and get thick. When the chicken in cooked, transfer to a deep platter, drizzle over the sauce and garnish with the green onions. Serve over rice with a green vegetable.