What better way to bring people together than over a communal dessert that satisfies on every level. The recipes calls for a mix of dark and milk chocolate. Try a combination that suits you. We prefer a 50/50 blend. Using too much dark chocolate actually makes the chocolate too rich and overwhelms the dipping ingredients – the milk chocolate tones down the richness to the perfect level. You can find good quality chocolate in the candy aisle of your grocery store, not the baking aisle.

Serves about 4-6

Scant 1 cup heavy cream (35%)

Pinch salt

5 oz (by wt) chopped milk chocolate, such as Lindt

5 oz (by wt) 70% dark chocolate, such as Lindt

Dipper Ideas

Anything goes in this category. Whatever you and your family wants and is fun!

Strawberries, whole

Pineapple chunks

Berries such as raspberries and blackberries

Mini marshmallows

Belgian waffles

Mini donuts

Mini cinnamon buns

Cakes

Cookies

Pretzels

Dipping skewers. Bamboo skewers work well too.

Place the chopped chocolate in a heat proof bowl. In a small pot over medium-high heat, bring the cream and salt to almost a boil. Pour the hot cream over the chocolate and stir constantly with a spatula until fully melted.

Pour into a small fondue pot set over a votive candle (fondue fuel will be too warm and burn the chocolate). Prepare dippers and place decoratively on platters, in small cups, mini vases, and whatever other fun receptacle you have. Lay out plates, dipping skewers and all the ingredients. Have fun!