

The Wheatland Cafe





A gorgeous brunch dish that wows! As the pancake bakes you’ll see a tell-tale large puff rise from the pan. It’s quite dramatic to see.

Compote

2 cups saskatoons or blueberries

½ cup sugar

1 tsp cornstarch mixed with 1-2 tsp water

1/8 tsp almond extract

Dutch Baby Pancake

3 eggs

½ cup flour

¼ cup cream

¼ cup water

1 tbsp Cheeky Chickadee or Apple pie spice

¼ tsp salt

½ tsp vanilla

2 tbsp butter

Icing sugar, for garnish

Whipped cream, for serving

Turn oven to 450°F. Place an 8 ½ inch cast iron skillet in the oven to heat.

Meanwhile, in a saucepan bring the saskatoons and sugar to a boil. Simmer 10 minutes. In a small bowl, make a paste of the cornstarch and water. Add to the pot and simmer several minutes until the compote thickens slightly. Finish with almond extract. Remove from heat to cool slightly.

In a blender, combine the eggs, flour, cream, water, Cheeky Chickadee, salt and vanilla. Blend on high speed until no lumps remain.

Add 2 tbsp butter to the hot skillet. When the butter has melted, pour in the pancake mixture and bake for 13 minutes, until puffy. Remove from the oven.

Gently press down the large puffy areas and pour over the compote. Sprinkle with icing sugar and serve with whipped cream.