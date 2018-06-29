Semi truck and train collide in Yorkton on Thursday night
Collision between a semi and a train in Yorkton, Sask. on June 28, 2018.
CTV Regina
Published Friday, June 29, 2018 7:46AM CST
Last Updated Friday, June 29, 2018 8:00AM CST
A railway crossing on the southeast end of Yorkton was closed off Thursday night after a train and a semi collided. The crash happened at the Highway 9 rail crossing near King Street.
It's still unclear exactly what happened, but most of the visible damage was to the semi's trailer.
Both the railway and the highway were closed for several hours, and one of the lights at the crossing was heavily damaged.
No serious injuries were reported as a result of the crash.