A railway crossing on the southeast end of Yorkton was closed off Thursday night after a train and a semi collided. The crash happened at the Highway 9 rail crossing near King Street.

It's still unclear exactly what happened, but most of the visible damage was to the semi's trailer.

Both the railway and the highway were closed for several hours, and one of the lights at the crossing was heavily damaged.

No serious injuries were reported as a result of the crash.