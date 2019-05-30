

The Wheatland Cafe





A fun way to taste the flavours of summer.

250 g soft goat cheese (1 small log)

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar or red wine vinegar

1-2 tbsp chopped fresh herbs, such as rosemary and thyme

Grated lemon rind

Freshly ground black pepper

1 red pepper, whole

A mix of baby salad greens

¼ cup sunflower seeds, lightly toasted

Chill the goat cheese by putting it in the freezer for about 30 minutes. Unwrap, using a sharp knife, and cut the log into ½” – ¾” discs. Lay them in a single layer a shallow dish.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the oil, vinegar, herbs, lemon rind and black pepper. Pour mixture over the goat cheese, turning the discs to completely coat. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour or longer.

Meanwhile, roast the red pepper until completely black (you can do this with the oven broiler or on a BBQ). Remove to a plate and cut a slit in the pepper to release the steam. Let cool and then peel off and discard the black skin. Cut into strips or squares, your choice.

To serve the salad, place a handful of salad greens on a small plate. Top with the marinated goat cheese and the red pepper. Drizzle each plate with the leftover marinade. Sprinkle with some toasted pumpkin seeds. Serve immediately.