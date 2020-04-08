Lentil and Brown Rice Casserole
The Wheatland Cafe Published Wednesday, April 8, 2020 10:03AM CST Last Updated Wednesday, April 8, 2020 12:53PM CST
A protein-packed main dish flavour with herbs. Serve with a side salad.
Serve 6-8
2 cups chicken stock or water
½ cup dried lentils, rinsed
½ cup brown rice
1 cup diced canned tomatoes
1 medium onion, chopped
1 clove garlic, minced
¼ tsp dried thyme
1 bay leaf
¼ tsp salt
Pinch pepper
¼ tsp dried basil
In a 6-cup (1.5 L) greased casserole, combine the stock, lentils, rice, tomatoes, onion, garlic, thyme bay leaf, salt, pepper and basil. Mix and cover with foil or a lid. Bake at 350°F for 1 ½ hours or until lentils are tender and liquid has absorbed, stirring 2-3 times during baking. Remove lid. Remove bay leaf.