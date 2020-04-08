A protein-packed main dish flavour with herbs. Serve with a side salad.

Serve 6-8

2 cups chicken stock or water

½ cup dried lentils, rinsed

½ cup brown rice

1 cup diced canned tomatoes

1 medium onion, chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

¼ tsp dried thyme

1 bay leaf

¼ tsp salt

Pinch pepper

¼ tsp dried basil

In a 6-cup (1.5 L) greased casserole, combine the stock, lentils, rice, tomatoes, onion, garlic, thyme bay leaf, salt, pepper and basil. Mix and cover with foil or a lid. Bake at 350°F for 1 ½ hours or until lentils are tender and liquid has absorbed, stirring 2-3 times during baking. Remove lid. Remove bay leaf.