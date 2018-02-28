

A very popular dish in Israel…this is the ultimate dinner for families on a budget or for people looking for a high protein, high fibre boost. You will need 1 ½ cups cooked lentils for this recipe – which you can cook yourself or purchased canned.

Makes one large skillet serving about 4-5 people

1 large onion, diced

½ a bell pepper, diced

Oil, for sautéing

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp Mexican chili powder

1 tsp dried oregano leaves

½ tsp ground cumin

¼ tsp smoked paprika

10 shakes of Chipotle or regular Tabasco sauce

1 1/3 cups canned diced tomatoes, or equivalent diced fresh tomatoes

1 ½ cup cooked lentils

¾ cup chicken stock

6 large eggs

Approx. 6 tbsp shredded cheese

2 tbsp chopped fresh cilantro or parsley

Heat a large skillet on medium heat. Add oil and saute the onion and bell pepper for about 5 minutes, until just starting to brown. Add the paprika, chili powder, oregano, cumin, smoked paprika and Tabasco sauce. Stir for 1 minute to toast the spices.

Add the diced tomatoes, lentils and chicken stock. Let simmer about 10 minutes, or until reduced and starting to thicken. Taste and adjust seasonings, adding salt if necessary.

Make 6 gaps in the lentil mixture and break one egg into each gap. (you can use a large spoon, break the egg into the spoon and then gently turn the spoon roll the egg into the gap to make this easier). Top each egg with 1 tbsp grated cheese. Cover with a lid or cookie sheet and let cook about 10 minutes, or until eggs have reached desired doneness.

Remove from the heat and sprinkle with the cilantro.

Serve the skillet at the table. Delicious with crusty bread and a side salad.