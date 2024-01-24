REGINA
Wheatland Cafe

    • Mashed Rutabaga

    (CJ Katz) (CJ Katz)
    Share

    A delicious way to serve an underappreciated vegetable. My peeling method removes the unpalatable bitterness. The result? A lovely side dish that is smooth tasting and totally enjoyable.

    Serves 4-6

    3 large rutabaga

    3 tbsp butter

    2-3 tbsp Italian herb paste* or basil pesto

    Salt and pepper

    Peel the rutabaga by removing the outer tough skin as well as the edge of dark flesh right under the rind. Make sure you get every bite and not leave any behind. It’s this dark flesh that has the bitter elements.

    Chop into chunks. Add to a stock pot and fill with water to just cover the vegetables. Add 1 tsp salt. Bring to a boil and simmer, covered, until the rutabaga is very soft. Pour off the water.

    Add the butter and herb paste or pesto and mash with a potato masher until no lumps remain. Add salt and pepper. Taste and add more herbs or pesto, salt and pepper. Serve hot.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Six dead in N.W.T. plane crash, one survivor taken to hospital

    Six people died and a lone survivor was taken to hospital after a charter plane crashed shortly after taking off from the airport in Fort Smith, a town of some 2,500 people along the boundary between the Northwest Territories and Alberta, officials said Wednesday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News