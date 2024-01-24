Mashed Rutabaga

A delicious way to serve an underappreciated vegetable. My peeling method removes the unpalatable bitterness. The result? A lovely side dish that is smooth tasting and totally enjoyable.

Serves 4-6

3 large rutabaga

3 tbsp butter

2-3 tbsp Italian herb paste* or basil pesto

Salt and pepper

Peel the rutabaga by removing the outer tough skin as well as the edge of dark flesh right under the rind. Make sure you get every bite and not leave any behind. It’s this dark flesh that has the bitter elements.

Chop into chunks. Add to a stock pot and fill with water to just cover the vegetables. Add 1 tsp salt. Bring to a boil and simmer, covered, until the rutabaga is very soft. Pour off the water.

Add the butter and herb paste or pesto and mash with a potato masher until no lumps remain. Add salt and pepper. Taste and add more herbs or pesto, salt and pepper. Serve hot.