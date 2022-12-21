Mulled Cider

A delicious non-alcoholic drink that pleases young and old alike. The orange slices add a bright fresh taste to the cider. Feel free to spike the drink with some spiced rum, vodka or brandy for a festive kick. Use only whole spices, unless indicated, otherwise the cider will taste gritty.

Makes about 1.75 litres

One 1.87 litre apple cider (not juice)

3 orange slices, plus additional for garnishing the cups

2 sliced fresh gingerroot

1 heaping tbsp brown sugar

Few gratings of nutmeg, or a pinch

2 cinnamon sticks, broken in half

5 whole cloves

5 whole allspice berries

Into a large dutch oven or stock pot, pour the apple cider and then add the oranges slices, fresh ginger, brown sugar and nutmeg. Place the cinnamon sticks, cloves and allspice into a small piece of cheesecloth. Tie with a string or clean twist tie. Add to the pot.

Bring the cider to a simmer and simmer, uncovered, for 15-20 minutes. Remove the oranges, ginger and cheesecloth pouch. Ladle into cups and garnish with an orange slice.