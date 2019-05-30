Quinoa Bowl with Salmon and Two Dressings
The Wheatland Cafe
Published Thursday, May 30, 2019 11:18AM CST
This is one of those clean-out-the-fridge recipes. You can play with the vegetables and protein to make a new dish every time!
Serves 1
Into the bowl, measure out:
½ cup cooked quinoa or brown rice
Top with:
Sautéed kale or spinach
Slices of cucumber
Julienned apple, unpeeled
Julienned carrot
Any other vegetables you wish, such as sliced radishes, diced tomato etc.
Top with a cooked filet of salmon, skin removed
Drizzle with two dressings:
Dressing #1: Whisk together 1 tbsp plain yogurt, 1 tbsp mayonnaise and ½ tsp curry powder.
Dressing #2: Whisk together 1 tsp basil or sun-dried tomato pesto, 3 tbsp olive oil and 1 tbsp red wine vinegar.
Garnish with toasted seeds and broccoli sprouts.