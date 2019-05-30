

The Wheatland Cafe





This is one of those clean-out-the-fridge recipes. You can play with the vegetables and protein to make a new dish every time!

Serves 1

Into the bowl, measure out:

½ cup cooked quinoa or brown rice

Top with:

Sautéed kale or spinach

Slices of cucumber

Julienned apple, unpeeled

Julienned carrot

Any other vegetables you wish, such as sliced radishes, diced tomato etc.

Top with a cooked filet of salmon, skin removed

Drizzle with two dressings:

Dressing #1: Whisk together 1 tbsp plain yogurt, 1 tbsp mayonnaise and ½ tsp curry powder.

Dressing #2: Whisk together 1 tsp basil or sun-dried tomato pesto, 3 tbsp olive oil and 1 tbsp red wine vinegar.

Garnish with toasted seeds and broccoli sprouts.