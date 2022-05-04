Roasted Asparagus and Green Bean Salad

This is a perfect salad to serve on the patio with anything grilled.

Serves 4

1 lb fresh asparagus, tough ends snapped off

Your favourite all-purpose BBQ spice, such as Be a Kitchen Hero Rusty Sled

½ lb fresh green beans, trimmed

Oil for drizzling

Coarse sea salt

¼ cup fresh or frozen thawed peas

1 small shallot, sliced and separated into rings

1 tbsp finely diced red pepper

1 tbsp coarsely chopped toasted whole almonds, or tamari almonds

3 tbsp olive oil

Juice of ½ a lemon

1 tsp sesame oil

½ tsp dried oregano

1 tsp Dijon mustard

Salt and pepper, to taste

Preheat broiler.

Line a cookie sheet with aluminum foil. Oil the foil and then lay the asparagus on one side and the green beans on the other. Drizzle the vegetables with oil. Sprinkle the asparagus with Rusty Sled or an all-purpose BBQ rub and sprinkle the green beans with some coarse salt.

Broil the vegetables about 4” from the broiler element until golden brown and bright green, about 5-10 minutes. Remove from oven and set aside.

Meanwhile, whisk together the oil, lemon juice, sesame oil, oregano, Dijon. Season with salt and pepper.

Lay the asparagus and green beans on a platter. Scatter over the peas and then drizzle over the dressing. Garnish with the shallot rings, red pepper and almonds. Serve at room temperature or cold.