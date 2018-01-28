A mother is helping out with the Arthritis Society’s Family Match Program after her son was diagnosed with Systematic Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis.

Janine Rozon’s son, Benjamin Yanko, 5, was diagnosed with Systematic Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis when he was three-years-old.

According to the Arthritis Society, the disease affects three in every 1,000 Canadian children, making it one of the most common chronic childhood diseases.

"He really couldn’t do a lot. He couldn’t go play at the park; he couldn’t do stairs that kind of thing. Everything hurt, sitting down, bending over, everything hurt. It is heart breaking seeing your little boy like that for sure,” Janine Rozon said.

Over the years, Rozon has gained some experience in caring for a child with arthritis. She now wants to pass on that knowledge to other parents.

Rozon recently joined the Arthritis Society's Family Match Program, where she will be providing support to a family that has a child newly diagnosed with juvenile arthritis.

"Even if I can just make them you know feel that they can get through it you know that there is other families out there that want to help that can help whether it be they need a shoulder to cry on whether it be their stuck for where to find childcare for a child that is medically fragile that type of thing. If anything, I can help one family out in any way, that’s my goal,” Rozon said.

As for Benjamin, a needle a day is what keeps the pain away and allows him to goof around as much as he wants.

"It’s such a relief and it’s such a good feeling to know that hopefully worst is behind us now and yes he still has the disease but its managed and if I can help other parents kind of deal with that,” Rozon said.

The arthritis society will be officially launching the family match program in March 2018.

With files from Mazina Azizi.