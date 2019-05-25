

The mother of a missing Yorkton girl organized an event in Regina on Saturday to highlight National Missing Children’s Day.

Mekayla Bali went missing from Yorkton three years ago, but her mom Paula Bali is hoping to keep her daughter's memory alive.

“I think the long term missing children somehow they get forgotten,” said Bali. “I think that, as a parent, is your worst fear. That your child is just going to be forgotten.”

Bali and dozens of others gathered at the Legislative Building to keep the conversation surrounding missing people going. She said while positive changes have been made to the missing persons act in the province, there is still more to be done to prevent people from going missing, and for families coping with tragedy.

Sherry Mebs, a friend of the Bali family, said supporting the families of missing people is important, and encouraged more people to take up the cause with them.

"I would really love other parents to attend, and we extend invitations,” said Mebs. “I know that not everyone feels comfortable being as public as a loss as we are, but until people step forward it's really not going to improve."

Although it has been years since Mekayla went missing, her family and friends are still hoping that someone will come forward with information that could bring her home.

With files from CTV’s Stefanie Davis