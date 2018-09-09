

CTV Regina





Yorkton RCMP has issued a warrant for a man after a carjacking and robbery.

Police say David Allen Shepherd, 28, approached a young person on Broadway Avenue in Yorkton on Saturday evening and forced him to drive to an ATM, where he was forced to withdraw money from his account.

The suspect then forced the victim to drive south from Yorkton. The victim escaped while they were stopped in Whitewood, Sask., and the suspect left the area in the victim’s vehicle.

The public is advised not to approach Shepherd, but anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact their local police department.