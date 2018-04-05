

CTV Regina





Police are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 west of Belle Plaine.

No details have been released about the number of vehicles involved or the extent of injuries.

According to the Highway Hotline website, travel is not recommended in the area.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and to expect delays.

Belle Plaine is about 50 kilometres west of Regina.

For the latest weather forecast, download the CTV Regina Weather App.