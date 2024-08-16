REGINA
Regina

    • Much of Sask. under air quality advisory due to wildfire smoke

    Much of Saskatchewan is included in an air quality advisory from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) as smoke from wildfires hangs in the air on Friday.

    The only exceptions Friday morning are central Saskatchewan, including Saskatoon and the far northern region of the province.

    Regina, Moose Jaw and Prince Albert are all included in the advisory.

    On it’s website ECCC says the smoke is also expected to cause reduced visibility in some areas as well.

    “Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour,” ECCC said.

    According to the Government of Saskatchewan’s Active Wildfire Situation Map, there are 76 wildfires in the province as of 7:45 Friday morning.

    Eight are considered not contained.

    The page also says there has been 480 fires in total so far this year. The five year average is 331.

    Air quality advisory updates can be read here.

