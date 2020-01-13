REGINA -- Central and Southern Saskatchewan have been put under an extreme cold warning with multiple days of very cold wind chills expected, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Temperatures in the -40 to -45 are expected to begin on Monday night. ECCC says the cold air mass should remain over the prairies into the weekend.

The cold warnings will head east throughout the week.

ECCC is reminding people to watch for cold related symptoms, dress warmly, keep emergency supplies in vehicles and to keep pets indoors.

