REGINA -- The Maple Leaf Finals Rodeo kicked off at Canadian Western Agribition Wednesday night.

Mutton busting is always a fan favourite. Children between the ages of five and seven can enter their names in a draw for a chance to ride a sheep in the rodeo’s Wild Wool Ride. Several of them signed up for the event on Wednesday, much to the delight of the audience.

The Maple Leaf Finals Rodeo runs until Saturday at the Brandt Centre.