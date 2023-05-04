National diving championships coming to Regina

The 2023 Novice National Diving Championships will take place May 6-7 at the Lawson Aquatic Centre in Regina.

“We are going to have 34 [local] athletes and we’re going to have over 100 athletes from across the country form 5 different provinces,” said Laura Desautels, head coach for Regina Diving Club.

Regina has not played host to a national event since before the pandemic and Desautels is excited for her athletes to have the opportunity at their home pool again.

“I think it’s special because they’re used to the diving boards and they’re comfortable in the pool, and they also get to have all their friends and family come out to watch them,” she said.

“I wasn’t very surprised [when Regina was announced as host] but at the same time it was exciting for me. I know the pool, I know my spotting points, and I know where I need to look for stuff,” said 14-year-old diver, Meika Ward, who will compete this weekend.

“I think I’ve been to three or four competitions so this is probably the biggest one I’ve ever had,” said local diver, Wynn Mitchell.

Mitchell, who is only 8 years old, has already been diving for four years.

“My mom and dad thought I needed more bravery so they (put me in diving) so I can be braver in lots of other things,” said Mitchell on why he got into the sport.

The competition will see divers who are not eligible to compete at Jr. Nationals.

“We have as young as five that are going to be competing, then all the way up through high school to 18 and we actually have a Masters Category as well, so there will be some adults,” explained Desautels.

Desautels added that she hopes the event will inspire the future of the sport amongst its spectators this weekend.

“It’s good for the city and it’s good for any of the little ones that come out to watch that might be inspired to become a diver one day. I think they’re [the spectators] are often surprised because some of our little kids can do pretty cool things and it’s impressive the amount of control, strength, flexibility, that they need to have at a very young age.”

“I’m looking forward to the new dives I will be competing because some I’ve had mental blocks on for a few years. It [this event] helps push me to be against other people that I haven’t necessarily competed against before,” said Ward on the excitement surrounding the competition.

Ward also noted having her family and friends come watch adds a level of excitement.

“It’s going to be exciting. It’s a new way to show off to them. I like the thrill that comes with being able to do things that not everyone else can. It’s fun, it’s nerve wracking, and it’s fun to show off when you can,” exclaimed Ward.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday and runs until 3 p.m. on Sunday.

“We have all the individual events for each age group. So that’s one metre, three metre, and then platform. Then we will also be having synchronized diving on one metre for the youngest ones, and three metre for the older ones,” explained Desautels.