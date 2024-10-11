Riders one win away from securing home playoff game

There is a lot on the line in Saturday’s matchup between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and BC Lions as a Rider win will secure them a home playoff game.

“I really don’t like the ‘must win’ sort of situation until it is. But I mean this is about as close as you’re going to get. This province, this fan base, they deserve a home playoff game. And that’s a goal we’ve had all the back in pre-season,” quarterback Trevor Harris told reporters on Friday.

“Everybody knows what’s at stake. This team’s been in a lot of situations throughout the season that I think has prepared them for games like this. So the opportunity is there, they’re chomping at the bit, and I’m excited,” exclaimed head coach, Corey Mace.

Back in the lineup this week will be defensive back Deontai Williams who served his one game suspension last week for a dangerous hit on Ottawa Redblacks receiver, Kalil Pimpleton. But perhaps the most notable change in the lineup is the return of running back, A.J. Ouellette. Ouellette is fresh off the six-game injured reserve after he re-aggravated a hip injury.

“He’s just a different energy. I think everybody knows [he’s] a different form of physicality, the way he plays the game. I love A.J. and we’ve grown pretty close this season. Just the physical element he brings to our team is going to give us a different pop on offense,” Harris said.

Ouellette returns at a crucial time as the team has two regular season games remaining and a guaranteed playoff game down the line. It comes the temperatures cool off, especially here in Saskatchewan and his skillset could be considered a great advantage.

“I’ve seen people make business decisions sometimes when the weather changes,” Mace agreed. “Just being a physical football team, he absolutely adds to that. That was definitely some of the thought process going into free agency. I’m just happy he’s healthy and gets an opportunity to put his best foot forward.”

Harris agreed that ‘fall football weather’ is like no other.

“Toward the end of the football year, there’s better football being played and that’s when I thrive the most. I feel like you’re the most alive when there’s a little chill in the air. I saw the temperature for tomorrow, I just wish it was 10-15 degrees colder. I truly do. I think a little chill in the air makes it a little more fun and hopefully we can get that home playoff game here and it can be nice and chilly,” he said with a smirk.

The last time the Lions and Riders met was all the way back in week six of the regular season when the Riders lost 35-20. However, Vernon Adams Jr. and Shea Patterson were the team’s quarterbacks and this time it will be Harris against Nathan Rourke. Harris shared it’s tough to use that game as study material at this point in the season.

“The personnel has changed. They’ve kind of moved some pieces around on the chessboard,” Harris said.

Kickoff for Saturday’s matchup is 5 p.m. on TSN.