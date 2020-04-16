REGINA -- The Saskatchewan NDP is calling on the Sask Party Government to provide support for food banks in the province.

In a letter sent to NDP leader Ryan Meili by Food Banks of Saskatchewan, the organization anticipates a 25 per cent increase in users to food banks across the province.

"Most of our food banks have seen a five to 15 per cent increase to date, however some food banks such as Regina and Melfort have seen an astounding increase of 40 to 50 per cent already," the letter states.

The Federal Government announced $50 million in funding for food banks across the country as part of its COVID-19 Economic Response, but the provincial organization doesn’t know if that will be enough.

"Saskatchewan will likely receive about three per cent of this total, but it is still unclear when or how that will be paid out," reads the letter.

Meili wants to see the provincial government match the federal support and provide that support as soon as possible.

"You’ve got a situation where families are coming to that point, maybe a point they’ve never had to before, of needing help, having to go to the food bank and they may arrive there and find out there’s no food for them," Meili said in a news conference on Thursday.

"They will actually have to go home empty handed."

According to Food Banks of Saskatchewan, most food banks in the province currently have a 10-14 day supply of food after experience a steep drop off in donations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.