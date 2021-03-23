REGINA -- The Opposition NDP is calling on the provincial government to implement a targeted, short-term circuit breaker lockdown for Regina and area due to the spiking number of COVID-19 cases.

"What we’re seeing in Regina and area is incredibly worrisome as the city is leading the country in new cases with a frightening outbreaks of variants of concern," NDP Leader Ryan Meili said.

The NDP would like to see the government return to pre-March 9 levels for household gatherings, which limited private, indoor gatherings to members of the immediate household only.

The lockdown would also include moving bars and restaurants to delivery and take-out only and move as many residents to work from home as possible, particularly civil services and Crown sectors.

NDP said closing restaurants and bars will allow those businesses to access federal wage and rent subsidies.

"We need to make sure we’re paying people to stay home, that’s the best investment that we can make," Meili said. "Right now, the biggest danger to our economy, the biggest danger to the incomes of Saskatchewan families is Scott Moe and his inaction."

As part of the circuit breaker, the NDP wants supports provided to those needing to miss work to self-isolate, technology support for school kids to learn from home and child care for essential workers.

It would also like the government to strongly advise against travel to and from Regina.

"We believe these measures will help get case numbers under control and prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed while the vaccines are deployed," NDP Health Critic Vicki Mowat said.

"This is a very reasonable set of recommendations that would make a real difference and get things under control in Regina," Meili added.

The NDP expects the lockdown would need to last about two weeks to be effective. It is also calling for these measures to be quickly expanded to other communities if variant spread increases.