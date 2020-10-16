REGINA -- NDP Leader Ryan Meili said his party would remove PST from construction labour to involve more Saskatchewan businesses in infrastructure projects, during a campaign announcement Friday.

He also called on Saskatchewan Party leader Scott Moe to attend a youth debate next week.

Debate organizers announced the Saskatchewan Party is sending former Minister of the Environment Dustin Duncan to participate in Moe’s place.

