New app to offer virtual healthcare
The Lumeca app offers online healthcare in Saskatchewan
CTV Regina
Published Wednesday, April 4, 2018 3:34PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, April 4, 2018 4:20PM CST
A new app launching in Saskatchewan is offering virtual healthcare.
The app is by Lumeca Health and will be available on a cell phone, tablet or computer. The company says the app will work as a virtual health clinic, with medical professionals available through instant messaging and video chats.
There will be four physicians and eight nurses available. The app will be available for download soon.