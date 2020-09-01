REGINA -- Planning is underway for the construction of a new Francophone school in Regina.

In a release Tuesday, the Government of Saskatchewan announced its plans for a new Prekindergarten to Grade 6 elementary school.

The Ministry of Education, the Conseil des ecoles fransaskoises (CEF) and the City of Regina are working to decide on a location in north Regina for the school. The new facility, expected to accommodate 350 students, is projected to be completed in 2023.

“We are extremely happy to be able to announce today these new additional spaces for Francophone students in our beautiful dynamic and fast growing Fransaskois community,” Alpha Barry, the Conseil scolaire Fransaskois Chair, said.

“We look forward to working with our provincial government partners to bring the project to fruition.”

The new school will help reduce enrolment at Regina’s only other Francophone school, École Monseigneur de Laval Pavillion Élémentaire School, in the city’s south end.

The province said elements of the Francophone community will be incorporated into the design of the building.

Funding for the building of the school comes from the province’s two year capital plan.