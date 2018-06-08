

Brendan Ellis, CTV Regina





The Government of Canada is investing $21.3 million to provide high speed internet to residents in rural Saskatchewan communities.

The funding was announced on Friday morning by federal MP Ralph Goodale, at the George Bothwell Branch of the Regina Public Library.

The $12.6 million is coming from the federal Connect to Innovate Program that will help bring faster internet to 30 rural communities and 163 institutions in Saskatchewan.

"This important investment will support industries like farming and manufacturing in data collection and observation, students and youth in learning, and residents in day-to-day life with connected devices. It's all part of our government's plan to help create opportunity in all communities, including rural communities in the prairies,” said Goodale.

Around $12 million will be provided to Sasktel and Flex Networks to improve their networks in rural areas.

Sasktel says that those rural Customers can expect to see their internet speed increased within the next three years.