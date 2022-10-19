New health centre set to open at former downtown YMCA location in Regina

A new healthcare centre is expected to take over the building that once housed Regina’s downtown YMCA.

The Nest Health Centre is set to be a “one-stop medical facility” that will include medical offices, medical imaging and labs, physiotherapy, a health-focused restaurant, climbing walls and childcare facilities.

Its childcare service will provide reserved spaces for staff and drop-in care for visitors, which aims to address “a key challenge for working parents and removes a barrier for parents who wish to re-enter the healthcare workforce,” according to a news release.

The Nest plans to reopen the two pools, the gymnasium and fitness facilities that once served the YMCA members. These services will offer patient care through hydrotherapy and rehabilitation, and will also be available to the public.

“The Nest symbolizes an integrated, safe and end-to-end approach to healthcare that aims to drastically reduce the need for patients to visit multiple sites to fulfill a shared healthcare plan,” said spokesperson Neha Jain.

The Regina YMCA closed its downtown aquatic and fitness facilities in November 2020. However, it continued operating its childcare services out of the building.

The Nest will be located at 2400 13th Ave. and is expected to open in mid-2023.