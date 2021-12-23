New Italian Star Deli location underway in Regina

Work has begun on a new location for an iconic Regina establishment.

The Italian Star Deli has been a local favourite since it opened as a convenience store in 1966. Now, the steel is going up on a new location next door.

Current owner Carlo Giambattista took over the store from his parents Frank and Gina, and are preparing to have his own children, Gino and Marina, run the new location.

“So yeah, that’s the first generation, then the second generation and now we’ve got the third generation so pretty lucky you know, fifty-six years,” Carlo told CTV News. “That’s the way the business is going so, and this business isn’t for my future, forget it. It’s for our kids' future, Gino and Marina.”

Customers were lined up at the deli on Wednesday, purchasing what they need for the Christmas holidays.

“We have a pizza oven at home and when the kids come, this is what their wish is,” customer Danielle Beauchesne said. “So I’ve got some of my grandkids and we’re having pizza tonight from the Italian Deli.”

Customers are excited about the new building which will be open by next fall. Carlo said the new location will serve more hot and prepared foods.

The current building has become a landmark on the edge of the downtown and won’t be knocked down once the business relocates. It will be retained in the family and serve as a reminder of where previous generations have brought them.