New peace pole unveiled in Regina's Rotary Park

A new peace pole has been erected in Regina’s Rotary Park on the banks of Wascana Creek west of the Albert Street bridge.

Officially unveiled by Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty, the metal pole is set in concrete and replaces an earlier wooden version put up in 2000 by the Rotary Club of Regina.

The words, “May peace prevail on earth” appear in three languages on the sides of the pole, English, French and Plains Cree.

Regina’s Rotary Club hopes the peace pole will stimulate thought in the minds of those who pass by.

“Peace is both a good thing and not something that just happens,” Rotary Club of Regina president George Carson said. “It’s the thing people need to strive for and I hope the fact it is in three languages, and in particular the most local of the Indigenous languages, would actually be taken towards reconciliation,” Carson added.

Peace poles began in 1955, there are now around 255,000 of them in many countries around the world.

Rotary clubs have been responsible for erecting between 10,000 and 15,000 of those poles.