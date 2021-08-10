REGINA -- Two more plaques have been added to the Cenotaph in Victoria Park to honour Canadian war heroes.

One plaque commemorates the Battle of Vimy Ridge, a battle in World War One. All four divisions of the Canadian Core came together to capture a major German Stronghold.

The second plaque honours our peacekeepers. 125,000 Canadians have served on peacekeeping missions, and more than 130 have died.

The Commemorative Pedestal Project is an initiative of the Royal United Services Institute of Regina. Institute President Major (Ret’d) Brad Hrycyna said there are more plaques yet to be installed.

“What we’ve taken is, by 12 pedestals, to give essentially a history lesson on Canada’s major wars and battles and conflicts, so that people who read the pedestals will understand the sacrifices that our veterans have gone through over the years,” Hrycyna said.

Six more plaques will be installed before Remembrance Day on November 11.