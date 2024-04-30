Sask. sees decrease in local businesses over past year: Statistics Canada

According to new numbers released from Statistics Canada, there was a decrease in local businesses in Saskatchewan over the past year.

The latest figures released on April 29 show a decrease of 91 businesses in Saskatchewan from January 2023 to January 2024. Regina saw a decrease of eight businesses in that timeframe while Saskatoon saw a decrease of 30 businesses.

During question period on Tuesday, NDP Leader Carla Beck questioned Premier Scott Moe on the losses.

“That’s 91 fewer businesses benefitting local communities,” she said. “Why won’t this premier stop selling out Saskatchewan jobs?”

Despite business closures, Premier Moe said recent reports from Statistics Canada also show an increase of 10,500 Saskatchewan jobs over the last year, pointing to the province’s population increase.

“What that has precipitated, Mr. Speaker, is 30,000 more people living in Saskatchewan communities,” he said.

Moe referenced another recent study from Statistics Canada which reported that Saskatchewan was second in attracting private sector investment into the province last year.

“Statistics Canada also says that we’re set to lead the nation when it comes to private sector capital investment in the Nation of Canada this year,” he said.

Beck responded by saying that Saskatchewan people don’t care about spin, they care about results. She referenced the Statistics Canada numbers again.

In January of 2023, there were 25,028 active local businesses in Saskatchewan and in January of 2024, there were 24,937. In Regina, there was 6,159 in 2023 and 6,150 in 2024. In Saskatoon, there were 8,060 and 8,030 12 months later.

“To the premier, how is that growth that works for everyone?” she asked.

Minister of Crown Investments Corporation Dustin Duncan said through Crown corporations alone, they’re going to spend $2.6 billion in Saskatchewan in the upcoming year on capital projects.

“We’re going to extend fibre across this province, Mr. Speaker,” he said. “In fact, the budget of the Crown corporations in terms of capital under the last NDP government in the last year doesn’t even equate what SaskTel is going to spend in capital in this province.”

“We’re growing jobs, we’re growing this economy.”

Speaking to reporters after question period on Tuesday, NDP MLA and Economy and Jobs Critic Aleana Young was asked why the numbers released by Statistics Canada are concerning.

“Anytime we see a small business close in Saskatchewan, it’s a sad story, 99 per cent of business in Saskatchewan are small businesses, they’re the job creators, community builders, and a critical part of our economy,” she said.

Young said what is most concerning to her is that the numbers aren’t just a month to month “blip.”

“This is sustained,” she said. “When we look at Premier Scott Moe’s time in office, when we look at 2018 to where we are today, we have lost 875 businesses in Saskatchewan. That is sustained, that is continual, that is not something that a healthy economy sees.”

“It’s tragic for those employees, for those small businesses, for all the people who’ve put their hopes, their dreams, their savings into that dream of entrepreneurship and it is a devastating symptom for our economy,” she added.

The topic of Saskatchewan’s economy also dominated the legislature last week, with a Saskatoon tire company at the forefront of conversation.

Shercom’s contract was given to an American company, which led to dozens of layoffs in 2023. The provincial NDP had questioned why that happened when the Saskatchewan company was already doing the work.

Allegations flew across the floor as to whether or not the Sask. Party was involved with the decision to give the contract to the American company, but ultimately, the fact that Saskatchewan people’s jobs were lost was the main concern.