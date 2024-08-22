New Regina employment expo a hit with job seekers

Employers looking to make new hires were able to show their fun side at the 2024 Interactive Job Recruitment Expo.

Saskatchewan businesses, organizations and crown corporations all gathered at the mâmawêyatitân centre for the afternoon.

The event brought out many to see what jobs are available, as well as what employers are currently looking for.

Michelle Brooks, the president of Brooks HR Group has worked in the area of recruitment for many years and knows the job mark in Saskatchewan.

Brooks hopes those seeking employment learn tips on how to approach job searching.

“When you go to look for a career, a lot of it is what is transferable. You need to have the knowledge, but having the transferable skills to bring to an employer is so important,” Brooks said.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) had a unique presentation, creating a staged crime scene for possible recruitments to solve.

“We have our recruiting booth with all the information that you get on how to become a police officer. We also have civilian employment,” said Const. Stewart Keshane told CTV News.

Innovation Federal Credit Union also set up a booth. They are looking to diverse their workforce to better suit the needs of the people they serve.

“We’re looking to have Indigenous employees all throughout the organization,” explained Jasmine Dreger, senior director of Indigenous relations at Innovation Federal Credit Union. “We have great opportunities for Indigenous people all throughout the levels.”

Brooks HR Group is pleased with the turnout of the expo and plan to have more in the future.