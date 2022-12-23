Newcomers from across the world find common ground while celebrating holidays in Regina

Dozens of newcomers, refugees and immigrants came together to share their holiday traditions in Regina on Thursday night.

The group Friends of Newcomers hosted its annual Christmas party at the Core Ritchie Neighbourhood Centre.

Umar Sarfraz and his wife attended the event for the second year in a row.

“Holidays are always a good time to meet with people, meet with your family and relatives, give gifts and all that stuff, and good food,” Sarfraz said.

“It’s really nice to learn about different cultures especially from people coming from different places and different countries.”

Sarfraz moved from Pakistan to Regina in 2020. He never celebrated Christmas, but said the holidays he takes part in share a similar message.

“It’s a different name, a different concept, but if I think about the general idea, the general perspective to spread happiness, then it’s pretty much the same thing.”

Guests brought their favourite seasonal desserts from around the world to share with others.

Depending on where they live, and what holiday they celebrate, the food traditions vary.

Maryam Bozorgmehr is from Iran.

She said many Iranians celebrate the winter solstice, also known as Yalda, which leads up to Christmas.

“The food that we use to entertain our guests is watermelon and pomegranate. Watermelon is green and red, and it’s just a reminder of the green and red colours of Christmas,” Bozorgmehr said.

Similar to Christmas, Yalda is a time for families to reunite, she said.

Bozorgmehr said the sense of community is why she attends the newcomers Christmas party every year.

“I like people come from different countries, with different cultures and different backgrounds and still we have something in common to share,” she said.

“I like to socialize with people, talk to strangers and we become friends.”

Harold Lutzer has helped organize the Christmas party for the last 10 years.

He said the amount of newcomers that attend the party has grown. Upwards of 18 different countries were represented at Thursday’s party, he added, including people from Pakistan, Syria, Iran, Myanmar, China and Ukraine.

Lutzer said he wants to show the newcomers the same hospitality and friendship that they show one another.

“Many of these people really feel very lonely and also they are discouraged in what is happening in their own country,” Lutzer said.

“We try to lift their spirits by getting close to them, befriending them, helping them and then putting on parties throughout the year.”

Nabil Ahmad brought his family to Canada from Afghanistan in January. He said he has already become good friends with Lutzer and many others in the community.

Back in Afghanistan, he didn’t celebrate Christmas, but he did celebrate New Year’s.

“I’m starting a new life. I have a Christmas tree in my house and now I celebrate Christmas,” Ahmad said.

“I like it, but my kids also like it to come here and celebrate.”