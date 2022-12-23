Newcomers from across the world find common ground while celebrating holidays in Regina

Nabil Ahmad (centre) and his family celebrated the holidays and the Friends of Newcomers Christmas party on Thursday night. (Allison Bamford/CTV News) Nabil Ahmad (centre) and his family celebrated the holidays and the Friends of Newcomers Christmas party on Thursday night. (Allison Bamford/CTV News)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener