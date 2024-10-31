REGINA
Regina

    • No injuries after Regina house fire on Garnet Street

    (Regina Fire, X page) (Regina Fire, X page)
    Share

    Emergency crews were called to a house fire on the 1400 Block of Garnet Street on Wednesday evening.

    According to a post on X by Regina Fire, crews were called to the scene around 7:47 p.m.

    The fire was brought under control quickly and no injuries were reported, the post said.

    A search of the home has been completed.

    The fire remains under investigation.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News