REGINA
Regina

    • No injuries following house fire in north Regina

    No one was injured in a New Year’s Day house fire in north Regina on Monday afternoon.

    According to a post on X by Regina Fire, crews were called to the home at 103 Broad Street shortly after 2 p.m.

    “Heavy smoke and fire showing from the home on arrival. Firefighters made entry and quickly contained the fire to main floor. All searches completed. No injuries,” the post says.

    The blaze is now under investigation.

