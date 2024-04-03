No injuries in North Central Regina house fire

No injuries were reported in a house fire in Regina’s North Central area Tuesday night.

According to a post on X from Regina Fire, crews were called Tuesday night to a house on the 1000 block of Argyle Street.

Firefighters observed smoke and flames coming from the house upon arrival and were able to get the blaze under control quickly, Regina Fire said.

A search of the home was completed and no injuries were reported, Regina Fire added.

The fire remains under investigation.