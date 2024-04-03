No injuries in North Central Regina house fire
No injuries were reported in a house fire in Regina’s North Central area Tuesday night.
According to a post on X from Regina Fire, crews were called Tuesday night to a house on the 1000 block of Argyle Street.
Firefighters observed smoke and flames coming from the house upon arrival and were able to get the blaze under control quickly, Regina Fire said.
A search of the home was completed and no injuries were reported, Regina Fire added.
The fire remains under investigation.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Nearly 600 stolen vehicles worth $34.5M recovered at Port of Montreal
Almost 600 stolen vehicles have been recovered following a joint operation between numerous police forces and the Canada Border Services Agency.
TREND LINE Conservative lead over Liberals narrows while NDP support drops: Nanos
The federal Liberals are narrowing the months-old gap with the Conservative party, with a former 20-percentage point Conservative ballot advantage shrinking to a 12-point lead, according to latest tracking data from Nanos Research.
U.S. woman faces trafficking charges after cocaine found in child's backpack
During the execution of a search warrant Mobile County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators found approximately two kilograms of cocaine in a backpack being worn by a three-year-old child, according to the MCSO.
BREAKING Trudeau's latest pre-budget pledges: New apartment construction and rental measures
Continuing his pre-budget spending pledge tour, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising a $15-billion top-up as well as reforms to the federal apartment construction loan program.
Lamborghini crashed by 13-year-old on highway in West Vancouver, police say
A 13-year-old is facing several charges after crashing a Lamborghini on a West Vancouver highway, local police say.
What do a top-secret CIA mission and the Maryland bridge wreck have in common? Well, the same crane
The floating crane being used to haul off shattered steel from the Baltimore bridge collapse has taken on many jobs over the decades. But its most notable operation was helping the CIA retrieve part of a sunken Soviet submarine.
Early spring storm brings heavy rain and snow across Eastern Canada
An early spring storm is bringing rain, heavy snow and strong winds to five provinces in Eastern Canada.
How Canadians in Taiwan can get help after the deadly earthquake
The federal government is offering advice to Canadians in Taiwan, where a major earthquake killed at least nine people.
Ontario family's car stolen from parking lot of Montreal hotel
A family from Ontario says their SUV was stolen from a hotel parking lot in Montreal while the family was on a March break vacation down south.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Jim Hopson, former Sask. Roughriders president and CEO has died
Jim Hopson, the former president and CEO of the Saskatchewan Roughriders has died, his family confirmed to CTV News Wednesday morning.
-
Zebras seized by Sask. conservation officers now officially belong to Saskatoon zoo
Five zebras seized from a rural property near Candiac, Sask. are now the sole responsibility of the City of Saskatoon.
-
Afghanistan veteran pushes ahead with lawsuit against Saskatchewan Legion and Veterans' Affairs
A Saskatchewan veteran says he’s still pursuing his lawsuit against the Royal Canadian Legion after he discovered a Legion staff member was snooping into his and other veterans’ records.
Winnipeg
-
Teen dead following incident at Winnipeg recreation centre
A teenage boy is dead following an incident on Monday at Winnipeg’s Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex.
-
Health care, cost of living main priorities for Manitoba NDP government's first budget
The first budget from the Wab Kinew-led NDP provincial government has been announced.
-
Man taken to hospital following assault at Winnipeg restaurant
One man was taken to the hospital critical condition following an assault at Confusion Corner on Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
Multiple attack complaints filed about 2 dogs that killed 11-year-old Edmonton boy: city
Two 'very large dogs' killed an 11-year-old boy in southeast Edmonton Monday night, police said.
-
High-scoring Oilers, Stars meet in elite matchup
The Dallas Stars are aiming for a franchise-record winning streak Wednesday when they host the Edmonton Oilers.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Cooler, but still above average
There's a chance we'll see a bit more mixed precipitation or some showers before the morning is done. Otherwise, just a mix of sun and cloud and some gusty wind through the day. Gusts should back off later this afternoon.
Calgary
-
Tour bus fire strands 60 passengers on Alberta's Ice Field Parkway
Dozens off passengers were stranded on the side of Alberta's Ice Field Parkway in Banff National Park on Tuesday after a fire on their tour bus.
-
Skier killed in avalanche west of Lake Louise
Avalanche Canada says a solo skier has been found dead on B.C.'s Cathedral Mountain after a weekend avalanche.
-
Drought poses key risk to Canada's natural gas producers in 2024: Deloitte
Persistent drought conditions are poised to challenge natural gas producers even as they aim to ramp up in anticipation of Canada's first liquefied natural gas export terminal opening, a new report warns.
Lethbridge
-
Opening trial arguments to begin for trio charged in Coutts border blockade
Opening arguments are scheduled today in the trial for three men charged for their role in the blockade of the Canada-U.S. border at Coutts, Alta.
-
Castle Mountain Marie spreads a little love by handing out hugs to skiers
An employee at a southern Alberta ski resort is making visitors smile, one hug at a time.
-
Lethbridge opens 3 seasonal yard waste sites Tuesday
The City of Lethbridge is opening three seasonal yard waste sites Tuesday.
Toronto
-
Police recover nearly 600 stolen vehicles in Port of Montreal, most of them stolen from the GTA
OPP and CBSA officials say they have recovered 598 stolen vehicles in the past few months as part of an interprovincial auto theft investigation, and 75 per cent of them were stolen in Ontario.
-
Strong winds cause system outage at multiple Toronto hospitals
Stormy weather and strong winds have caused a system outage at Toronto’s University Health Network, creating appointment and service delays at several hospitals in the city.
-
Blue Jays unveil new food coming to Rogers Centre this season
The Toronto Blue Jays unveiled new menu items coming to the Rogers Centre next week, just days ahead of the team’s home opener.
Ottawa
-
Eastern Ontario couple tries to track down contractor who allegedly took off with deposit
A couple east of Ottawa is speaking out about their battle to track down a contractor who allegedly took their deposit for slab of quartz, but never ordered it, making them spend weeks trying to track him down.
-
Nearly 600 stolen vehicles worth $34.5M recovered at Port of Montreal
Almost 600 stolen vehicles have been recovered following a joint operation between numerous police forces and the Canada Border Services Agency.
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING Spring storm to bring 15 to 20 cm of snow, rain to Ottawa
An early spring storm is expected to bring heavy snow and rain to Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Wednesday and into Thursday.
Montreal
-
Nearly 600 stolen vehicles worth $34.5M recovered at Port of Montreal
Almost 600 stolen vehicles have been recovered following a joint operation between numerous police forces and the Canada Border Services Agency.
-
Snowfall warning in effect for Montreal, parts of southwestern Quebec
The calendar may say it’s April, but residents of southwestern Quebec are bracing for a snowstorm.
-
Ontario family's car stolen from parking lot of Montreal hotel
A family from Ontario says their SUV was stolen from a hotel parking lot in Montreal while the family was on a March break vacation down south.
Vancouver
-
Lamborghini crashed by 13-year-old on highway in West Vancouver, police say
A 13-year-old is facing several charges after crashing a Lamborghini on a West Vancouver highway, local police say.
-
B.C. opposition critical of taxpayer funded online video touting benefits of NDP government's legislation
A video shared from the B.C. government's social media accounts last week, singing the praises of the government’s short-term rental legislation, is being criticized by the opposition.
-
Rescuers launch feeding plan for killer whale calf stranded in remote B.C. lagoon
Plans to save a killer whale calf stranded in a remote tidal lagoon off northern Vancouver Island for almost two weeks have been elevated to attempts to feed the young animal.
Vancouver Island
-
Rescuers launch feeding plan for killer whale calf stranded in remote B.C. lagoon
Plans to save a killer whale calf stranded in a remote tidal lagoon off northern Vancouver Island for almost two weeks have been elevated to attempts to feed the young animal.
-
Nanaimo RCMP investigating after pedestrian killed by suspected impaired driver
Mounties in Nanaimo have opened an impaired driving investigation after a woman was struck and killed while walking on a sidewalk near the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.
-
Puppy named Pebbles was so hungry she resorted to eating rocks, BC SPCA says
Donations to the BC SPCA are pouring in to help a puppy who was so hungry she resorted to eating rocks.
Kelowna
-
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
-
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
-
Kelowna man shot dead inside his auto shop, family says
A man was fatally shot in Kelowna on Wednesday, according to his sister, during an incident Mounties had been tight-lipped about.
London
-
Byelection called for Lambton-Kent-Middlesex
A byelection has been called for Lambton-Kent-Middlesex. The seat at the Ontario Legislature was left vacant after Monte McNaughton resigned to take a job at Woodbine Entertainment.
-
Nearly 600 stolen vehicles worth $34.5M recovered at Port of Montreal
Almost 600 stolen vehicles have been recovered following a joint operation between numerous police forces and the Canada Border Services Agency.
-
'Discharging firearm' leads to Lambton County charges
Two people are facing charges after shots were fired in Lambton County on Monday. Around 3:50 p.m., OPP and Walpole Island police were contacted about a person being shot at on Dump Road.
Kitchener
-
Police looking for suspect in Kitchener shooting, arrest two others
Waterloo regional police have arrested two men in connection with a shooting in Kitchener last month and released images of a third suspect.
-
4 people living in 1 bedroom: How the University of Waterloo is helping students navigate region’s housing landscape
A one bedroom-one bathroom apartment renting for $430/month in Waterloo’s University District may sound like a steal, but the listing isn't what it initially seems.
-
Police looking for driver of truck seen doing 'burnout' on Pride crosswalk
OPP in Oxford are investigating a case of mischief after they say someone did a “burnout” on a Pride crosswalk.
Northern Ontario
-
Weather warnings in the northeast with up to 25 cm snow, 40 mm rain expected
A spring storm is bringing another blast of winter to the northeast as weather alerts across the northeast are upgraded to rainfall and snowfall warnings.
-
ATV pulls Sudbury speed camera off its base, police say
Sudbury police say they received reports of a speed enforcement camera in the Garson community being damaged over the weekend.
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE Conservative lead over Liberals narrows while NDP support drops: Nanos
The federal Liberals are narrowing the months-old gap with the Conservative party, with a former 20-percentage point Conservative ballot advantage shrinking to a 12-point lead, according to latest tracking data from Nanos Research.
Atlantic
-
N.S. RCMP investigating after shots fired in Aulds Cove
The Nova Scotia RCMP says it is investigating after shots were fired in a community near the Canso Causeway Wednesday morning.
-
Maritime weather: Multi-day snowfall event to begin Wednesday night
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements across all three Maritime provinces warning of a multi-day snowfall event, with significant amounts possible in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.
-
'Extremely troubling': Mi'kmaq protest Trudeau event after alleged fisher detentions
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday his government will investigate "extremely troubling" allegations that two Indigenous fishermen in Nova Scotia were dumped by federal fisheries officers hours from home without footwear or phones.
N.L.
-
Premiers making 'political hay' out of carbon pricing increase, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says premiers would rather complain and 'make political hay' out of his federal carbon pricing program than present an alternative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
-
Woman in Northern Ireland finds people who can understand her -- in Newfoundland
Whitney McCullough says she has always felt like people outside her home of Banbridge, Northern Ireland, need subtitles to decipher her accent and slang. So it has been strange and delightful to discover through her TikTok videos that in Newfoundland and Labrador, people understand her just fine.
-
Gushue on world curling championship: 'I'm going into this like it could be the last'
Brad Gushue is approaching this year's men's world curling championships like it could be his last.