No injuries reported after 19-car Sask. train derailment

No one was injured after a 19-car freight train derailment in Saskatchewan, according to Canada's transportation regulator.

The derailment happened around 5 p.m. Sunday near the town of Biggar, a Transportation Safety Board (TSB) of Canada spokesperson said.

There were no dangerous goods involved, the spokesperson said.

A team of TSB investigators has been dispatched to the site of the crash.

Based on their findings, the agency will decide whether or not to launch a full investigation.