No injuries reported after 19-car Sask. train derailment

An image from a video shared on Facebook shows a train derailment near Biggar, Sask. (Facebook/Catherwood Organics) An image from a video shared on Facebook shows a train derailment near Biggar, Sask. (Facebook/Catherwood Organics)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

6 pieces of exercise equipment to bring on summer vacation

With the summer season officially here, many Canadians are likely preparing to go on trips over the next few months. Andrea Tam, CEO and head trainer at Tamfit Canada, shares six pieces of equipment that can be used to exercise while travelling over the summer.

opinion

opinion | What's the best credit card for you? Advice from an expert

Whether you're applying for your first credit card or trying to determine the next best card to add to your wallet, it's important to do your research. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance columnist Christopher Liew shares some tips on finding the best credit card to suit your needs.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener