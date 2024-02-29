REGINA
Regina

    • No one injured in overnight Regina house fire

    Two people escaped unharmed from an overnight house fire in Regina’s North Central area Thursday.

    According to a post on X from Regina Fire, crews were called to a home on the 1200 block of Robinson Street. When crews arrived they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.

    “Fire was under control quickly. Two occupants escaped without injury. Assisted by Mobile Crisis. Searches completed and no other injuries,” the post said.

    The blaze is currently under investigation.

