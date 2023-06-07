No reprimand coming for Regina city councillor who violated confidentiality bylaw

Regina city councillors decided on Wednesday to not impose sanctions or corrective measures on Ward 3 Coun. Andrew Stevens for a violation of the city’s confidentiality bylaw.

The vote came following a report from the integrity commissioner, filed by Ward 7 Coun. Terina Nelson towards Stevens when he allegedly hit “reply all” to an email meant to be confidential in early 2022.

The report, dated June 13, 2022, pertained to a variety of allegations that were made against fellow Coun. Terina Nelson by Stevens earlier in 2022.

After receiving the report via email, Stevens chose to “reply all” when sending a response email.

In doing so he sent that response to other members of council, the acting city clerk, the acting city manager and the city solicitor.

It was recommended by an alternative integrity commissioner that council censure or reprimand Stevens for disclosing the confidential report and have him provide a written apology letter to Coun. Nelson.

DEBT LIMIT INCREASE

City council has asked its administration to pursue permission from the Saskatchewan Municipal Board (SMB) to increase its debt limit to $780 million.

The Saskatchewan Cities Act states, “No city shall borrow moneys if the borrowing will cause the city to exceed its debt limit, unless the borrowing is approved by the SMB.”

According to administration, the city has committed to various growth-related projects including increasing wastewater capacity, a multi-purpose events centre and others.

Because of this, an infrastructure gap has been created.

“The reason administration is pursuing this is to provide the city the opportunity to advance these critical projects,” executive director of financial sustainability Barry Lacey said.

Already in 2024, the city has committed up to $437 million in debt. The previous limit was $450 million.

Administration told council on Wednesday the increase would allow safeguards in the possibility the city can access grants from other levels of government but may also need to front some costs.

“Having that room available provides council ability and flexibility,” Lacey said. “The turnaround time on grant funding is pretty short and this gives the city flexibility to pursue those opportunities when they present themselves.”

The approval by council will not result in any new debt being incurred by the city. The SMB must approve the application.

More to come…

-- With files from David Prisciak