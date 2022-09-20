A car crashed through the front window and door of a business on Hill Avenue on Tuesday morning.

At 10:10 a.m., crews responded to the incident, according to a tweet from Regina Fire.

Crews responded to a vehicle vs building incident at 10:10am. Firefighters extricated the occupants of the vehicle. They did not sustain any serious injuries. #YQR pic.twitter.com/jULWYnpbz2 — Regina Fire (@Regina_Fire) September 20, 2022

Firefighters got the occupants out of the vehicle and said there were no serious injuries reported.

The car, a white Toyota sedan, had a “learner driver” sign on the back.

As of 12 p.m. police are on scene and a tow truck is standing by while numerous onlookers take photos.

The business next door, Houston Pizza, is still open for business while crews remain on scene.