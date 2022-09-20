Advertisement
No serious injuries after car crashes through building in Regina
Published Tuesday, September 20, 2022 12:35PM CST Last Updated Tuesday, September 20, 2022 12:35PM CST
A car crashed through a building on Hill Avenue in Regina on Tuesday morning. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News)
A car crashed through the front window and door of a business on Hill Avenue on Tuesday morning.
At 10:10 a.m., crews responded to the incident, according to a tweet from Regina Fire.
Firefighters got the occupants out of the vehicle and said there were no serious injuries reported.
The car, a white Toyota sedan, had a “learner driver” sign on the back.
As of 12 p.m. police are on scene and a tow truck is standing by while numerous onlookers take photos.
The business next door, Houston Pizza, is still open for business while crews remain on scene.