North Battleford ICU closed for more than two weeks, memo shows

Battlefords Union Hospital is currently in the midst of a 22 day long closure, a leaked Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) memo shows.

The memo — obtained by the provincial NDP and shared with news organizations — shows that Battlefords Union Hospital temporarily closed its intensive care unit (ICU) on July 13.

The closure is set to end on Aug. 3.

According to the memo, staff were shuffled out of the ICU to work primarily in the emergency department.

“If staffing can be sought, the intensive care unit may reopen prior to Aug. 3, 2023,” the memo reads.

“Additionally should the temporary closure require extension we will communicate that accordingly.”

ICU staff working in the ER are still available to provide patient information and resuscitate patients, according to the memo.

“Inpatient telemetry and code blue and responses will remain operational. Nursing units and physicians may call the Emergency Department to speak to the ICU staff to obtain a telemetry reading and patient history," the memo says.

Tracy Zambory, President of the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses, says this type of ICU closure is not rare.

“The sad thing is, this is not a new thing,” she said.

“It is new for Battlefords Union for this length of time. But the fact that we've had intensive care units closing all over the province, because of lack of staff – particularly registered nurse and some physician staff – is nothing new.”

--This is a developing story. More details to come.